Amarillo working to keep playa lakes from flooding

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As areas of town receive several inches of rain, the city is making sure the drainage at each of its playa lakes is working effectively.
When the weather is dry, the city cleans storm sewers and inlet boxes to prevent debris from getting into the pipes.
When heavy rain is in the forecast, they pump the playa lakes as low as they possibly can.
“We have a level that’s dictated by FEMA that’s called a cut off level in all the lakes,” said Damen Ratliff, Drainage Utility Superintendent for the city. “We had all of our lakes down to cutoff. Right now, we’re somewhere between 60% and 80% of capacity at every single one of our lakes.”
The rainfall gives the city an opportunity to address problems they may not have known they had in dry weather.
“We don’t know where the issues really are until the rain comes. So when the rain shows up, it identifies a lot of problems for us,” said Ratliff. “So we may have an inlet box that doesn’t drain or we may have an area that doesn’t drain or we may have a street that’s flooded or somebody’s yard. So that gives us an opportunity to get those phone calls and get those knocked out.”
While it takes a lot of preparation, the city can’t actually run the pumps until the rain stops.
“The real issue with those lakes is that we use the same system for conveyance that we do to pump the lakes down with,” said Ratliff. “So while it rains, we can’t run the pumps. We get some confusion, people call us and say, why aren’t the pumps running, and we can’t as long as it’s raining. So we didn’t get a chance to get the pumps on until this morning.”
The playa lakes aren’t the only water sources with rising levels.
Lake Meredith also rose, after coming down a couple feet in the summer.
“Now, with just our recent rainfall, we have a one foot rise already,” said Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave. “The flow is just now coming in. The Canadian river is running at four feet that’s just today. That may go higher. We still have another big round of rain coming tonight that we’ll feed in there. I’m expecting several feet of a rise on Lake Meredith."
The city encourages residents to stay inside during rain events, saying it only takes about an inch and a half of water to move your car off the road and put you in danger.
