Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery hold 3rd ‘Smile Again’ program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One area resident could receive a free set of new teeth, courtesy of Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.
The practice is launching its third annual “Smile Again” program, which gifts a free set of permanent implant-supported dentures to a candidate in the area with an “incredible and inspiring story” who cannot typically afford the procedure on their own.
The dental surgery clinic said the program is designed to help deserving candidates both look and feel better about themselves.
AOMS is currently seeking applicants for the program.
Those interested can visit their website to apply and learn more about the program.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.