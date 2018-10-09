Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host Flavors of Amarillo and Mariachi Festival

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the Flavors of Amarillo and Mariachi Festival on October 11.
The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said the event is a great opportunity for the community to experience Hispanic culture and explore the different flavors from a variety of restaurants in the area.
The event will feature food, entertainers and live performances by Jenni Lopez, La Voz Gemela De Jenni Rivera and Mariachi Euphoria.
The festival will be in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room and last from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Amigos and United Supermarkets.
More information can be found at the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website.
