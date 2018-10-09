Amarillo bicyclist dies after Friday accident

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - 58-year-old Leonard Mark Moxom of Amarillo has died after a Friday evening collision.
On Friday around 6:18 p.m., Moxom was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car while on his bicycle.
Moxom was exiting a private drive near the 5000 block of South Coulter.
He was hit after pulling out in front of a car driven by a 27-year-old woman.
Moxom was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.
Officials reported Monday evening that Moxom had died from the accident.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
