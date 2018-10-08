Voter registration closing this week

Applications must be postmarked by Oct. 9

By Jacob Helker | October 8, 2018 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 11:00 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Citizens wanting to vote in during the November elections this year are almost out of time to register.

Registration for the election closes on Oct. 9.

Eligible voters can complete a voter registration application, which can be found at a county elections office, drivers license office, post office and most public libraries.

The applications must be returned in-person or postmarked by Oct. 9.

Early voting begins Oct. 22 and goes until Nov. 2.

The last day to apply for mail-by-ballot is Oct. 26.

