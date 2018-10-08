Voter registration closing this week

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Citizens wanting to vote in during the November elections this year are almost out of time to register.
Registration for the election closes on Oct. 9.
Eligible voters can complete a voter registration application, which can be found at a county elections office, drivers license office, post office and most public libraries.
The applications must be returned in-person or postmarked by Oct. 9.
Early voting begins Oct. 22 and goes until Nov. 2.
The last day to apply for mail-by-ballot is Oct. 26.
