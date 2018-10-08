Victim shot while on 911 phone call to report burglary

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Fifty-two-year-old Jeff James in recovering in University Medical Center after being shot Monday morning after reporting possible vehicle burglaries in southwest Lubbock.
Police were called around 1 a.m. to the 5000 block of 70th Street after James called to report the possible burglaries, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release. James remained on the phone while police were on their way.
While on the phone he confronted the suspects and was shot.
Police arrived in time to take the three suspects into custody, though the three tried to make an escape. James was then taken to UMC with serious injuries.
Police arrested a juvenile, 19-year-old Anthony Acosta and 17-year-old Ruben Arguijo. Acosta and Arguijo were taken and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where they will be charged with aggravated assault.
The juvenile suspect was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
