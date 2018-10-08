Amarillo police, TxDOT close roads as flooding continues Monday morning

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Areas around Amarillo are seeing danger due to floodwaters, making commuting difficult throughout Monday morning.
I-40 and Ross Street exit
Texas Department posted on their Twitter early Monday morning announcing the closure of the Ross exit at I-40 due to flooding in Amarillo.
TxDOT warned that the interstate itself could close down if flooding continues to worsen in the city.
Amarillo police also warned that the interstate near Ross Street is down to one lane.
8000 block of South Coulter
Amarillo police are working to close portions of Coulter.
According to a news release, multiple cars are stalled in the area and the block is flooded.
Police will close the area until water levels decrease.
Amarillo police also advised drivers to avoid driving under overpasses until the rain slows and the water has a chance to drain.
Authorities said there are multiple other areas flooded throughout Amarillo.
Avoid driving through standing water if possible.
