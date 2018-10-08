Members of the Amarillo Fire Department honor one of their own at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Members of the Amarillo Fire Department participated in the 37th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial this weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors an official national tribute to all firefighters who die in the line of duty during the previous year.
The department sent two members of its honor guard to join others across the country in standing guard at the event.
AFD says they do this to pay forward the respect, love and brotherhood shown to them 13 years ago when one of their own, Brian Hunton was added to the memorial.
