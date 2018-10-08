Regents elect Tim Lancaster as Tech system chair, Chris Huckabee now vice-chair

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - During a teleconference call on Monday morning the Texas Tech University System’s Board of Regents elected Tim Lancaster as the chair of the board.
The special Monday meeting and election was held after former chair, L. Frederick Francis, stepped down as the chair on Thursday.
The board also elected Chris Huckabee as the vice-chair of the board. Both men will begin their new roles immediately.
Lancaster, a banker from Abilene, was appointed to the board by Gov. Rick Perry in February of 2013 and named vice-chair in February of 2017. His term expires on Jan. 31, 2019.
Huckabee, of Fort Worth, was appointed to the board by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2015. His term will expire on Jan. 31, 2021.
