Recent storms in Amarillo are impacting transportation

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Flooding in the streets of Amarillo has drivers feeling nervous about the dangers that come with driving in these serious storm conditions.
The city has been flooded with a heavy amount of rainfall over the past couple of days and has led to multiple road closures and accidents.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” said Captain Kyle Joy of the Amarillo Fire Department. “If you see water standing on the road, it’s a good idea to perceive that that’s too much water to drive through. We’ve responded to about twelve calls for water rescue. Some of those have people inside of the cars and some of those are just vehicles stranded. When we get called to these, we’re going there to make sure that everybody is safe.”
Some officials report that the weather has been so severe, there were road closures on parts of South Coulter and I-40 access roads, such as Soncy and Ross street.
The Texas Department of Transportation is actively working on pumping water out of areas that have become flooded, and urge that drivers slow down and stay alert. TxDOT’s Public Information Officer Sonja Gross asks that drivers, “slow down in construction zones.” Gross also mentioned how the TxDOT has been continuously pumping water out of construction sites as well, but driving fast through construction areas makes the roads more dangerous because of the water.
Accidents in Amarillo have surprisingly been down this past week in comparison to previous weeks.
Corporal Jeb Hilton, who is the public information officer for the Amarillo Police Department said, “From Friday evening through today, we’ve had 99 accidents reported. We are gonna have officers on patrol and we do expect to work accidents whenever this weather comes. We’re gonna have to ask for the public’s help on making sure that the road ways are safe today. Make sure and slow down on highways. slow down through construction zones and try your best to avoid underpasses.”
Since car wrecks are at a lower rate than usual, officials ask for drivers to continue driving safely in these weather conditions.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.