Petco partners with Merrick Pet Care for Helping Heroes campaign

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Throughout the month of October, the Petco Foundation will partner up with Merrick Pet Care for the Helping Heroes campaign in hopes of raising over $2.3 million for service pets.
The Helping Heroes campaign funds the therapy, service and working animals that safeguard the military, rescue people during disasters, comfort the sick and more.
The Petco Foundation has invested over $12 million to date to support organizations like the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, K9s for Warriors and Service Dogs Inc., who obtain these pets from shelters and transform them into Helping Heroes.
In addition to the Petco Foundation’s funds, Merrick Pet Care has also pledged $75,000 to the Helping Heroes campaign.
Together the Petco Foundation and Merrick Pet Care hope to raise more than $2.3 million to support these organizations that train and support these ‘heroes’ who improve hundreds of thousands of lives every day.
“We hope to showcase the life-changing impact these animals make and we continue to invest significantly in organizations that rescue and train these special heroes to serve as an example to others," said President of the Petco Foundation Susanne Kogut.
Both the Petco Foundation and Merrick Pet Care will share stories throughout the month about the organizations and animals that have touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people around the country.
To support the campaign, people can donate online or in a Petco store between October 6 to the 28.
