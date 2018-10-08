One arrested after traffic stop in Carson County leads to drug bust worth $350,000

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man is in custody after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper found $350,000 worth of drugs in the man’s rental car in Carson County.
On Thursday, officials say a trooper pursued a speeding rental car that had exited to a Love’s Truck Stop.
The trooper exited as well and questioned the driver at the gas pump.
While questioning the driver, the trooper said he became suspicious and asked to search the car.
During the search, the trooper found around six pounds of meth and two pounds of heroin, worth around $350,000.
The trooper arrested the man for intent to distribute the drugs.
