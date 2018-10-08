Monday forecast: heavy rain, flooding and storms

Heavy rain, flooding and strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the day. Heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail will impact your morning commute. Temps are mild this morning in the 50′s and will warm into the 70′s this afternoon. Skies will clear in the afternoon allowing for more storms to develop this evening. Best chance for evening storms will be in the southeast. A flood watch is in effect for the eastern half of the area until Tuesday morning. Heavy rain will be possible overnight into Tuesday. Temps remain below normal through the week, rain chances return the end of the work week.