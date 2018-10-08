Memorial scheduled for OST crew member killed in OK crash

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A memorial has been scheduled for the Office of Secure Transportation crew member who died in a crash in Oklahoma last week.
According to the crew’s GoFundMe page, an escorted transport from Oklahoma to Texas has been arranged. A memorial has been scheduled for Friday.
Anyone traveling to Amarillo for the memorial is asked to reach out to local contacts for specifics.
All four men who were transported to hospitals after the crash are in recovery. One crew member remains in critical condition. The rest of the crew members are out of the ICU.
DPS officials stay the five men were heading home to Amarillo after a training class when the collision happened.
If you would like to donate to help the families of those involved, visit the GoFundMe page.
