Lawton woman rescues victim from overturned car

“And I’m like, ‘is anyone there? Can you hear me?’ And I’m on the other side, the front, which is now the underneath carriage of the vehicle," said Smith. "So, I’m just trying to see if I can hear anyone. It was like pouring rain. And I heard a voice of, it sounded like a young person, and they were like, ‘I’m here. I’m trapped.’ And my heart just broke.”