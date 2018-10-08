Gov. Abbott orders increase in readiness from State Operations Center due to severe storm threat

“The potential dangers and disastrous effects of flooding cannot be overstated, and Texas is taking action to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “I continue to urge all Texans to heed all emergency warnings from local officials and stay alert to changing weather and road conditions. I’d also like to offer my thanks to the brave first responders protecting Texans when disasters strike, and I want those in affected communities to know that we stand ready to provide any necessary resources to respond to these threats.”