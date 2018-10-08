Gov. Abbott orders increase in readiness from State Operations Center due to severe storm threat

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As a severe storm system moves across the state this week, the State Operations Center (SOC) will increase its readiness levels, and Governor Abbott has made state resources available for the impacted communities.
The SOC will increase its readiness level from normal conditions to increased readiness.
“The potential dangers and disastrous effects of flooding cannot be overstated, and Texas is taking action to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “I continue to urge all Texans to heed all emergency warnings from local officials and stay alert to changing weather and road conditions. I’d also like to offer my thanks to the brave first responders protecting Texans when disasters strike, and I want those in affected communities to know that we stand ready to provide any necessary resources to respond to these threats.”
As of Monday, the National Weather Service has issued heavy rainfall and flooding advisories for Beaver County, Texas County, Sherman County, Hansford County, Ochiltree County, Lipscomb County, Hemphill County, Roberts County, Hutchinson County, Moore County, Potter County, Randall County, Armstrong County, Carson County, Gray County, Wheeler County, Donley County and Collingsworth County.
The National Weather Service says rainfall should average two to three inches across the east, around one inch in central areas and less than a half inch in the far west. The main thunderstorm hazards include flooding rainfall, damaging wind gusts and a low chance for brief isolated tornadoes mainly in the southeast.
The latest information on weather across the Texas Panhandle can be found here.
