Cheesecake Factory to open Dec. 4, hiring 260 positions

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Cheesecake Factory® is preparing to open a restaurant at South Plains Mall this December. The restaurant is looking to hire more than 260 staff members to join the team.
According to a news release from the company, “The new location will feature The Cheesecake Factory’s signature menu with more than 250 selections including nearly 50 lower calorie SkinnyLicious® selections – all handmade, in-house with fresh ingredients – and more than 50 legendary cheesecakes and desserts.”
The restaurant officially opens to the public on December 4, 2018.
They are hiring line cooks, prep cooks, bartenders, cashiers, servers, dishwashers, bussers and hosts.
TO APPLY: Apply online at http://cakecareers.com/lubbock
