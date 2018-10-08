Bushland receives more rain in 24 hours than all year

BUSHLAND, TX (KFDA) - Bushland received an estimated six to seven inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours.
That’s about as much rain Bushland had seen all year until yesterday.
“The main show came yesterday, last night and even this morning. Storm after storm going right across the same territory and out there in Bushland,” said Chief Meteorologist Doppler Dave Oliver. “Some real solid estimates of six to seven inches of rainfall and that’s about as much as they had the whole year up until now, and they got it all in two days.”
The rain caused flooding across the area. With more rainfall expected tonight, Bushland’s flooding could get worse, especially on roadways.
“What’s dangerous is having rushing water across the roadways, so the term we use is ‘turn around don’t drown’ and really be watching for areas where that water is flowing across the roadway. It only takes two feet of water and you’re floating down like a river,” said Doppler Dave Oliver.
Drivers are asked to avoid some roads in Bushland due to rushing water across the roadways and to remain cautious as even more rain is expected later tonight.
