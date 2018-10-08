Amarillo Ronald McDonald House to celebrate 35th birthday with gala

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo is celebrating its 35th birthday with their Red Tie Chair Affair & Gala on October 13.
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo is celebrating its 35th birthday with their Red Tie Chair Affair & Gala on October 13.

The event will auction off donated children’s chairs decorated by 35 local artists and 5 young child artists.

The gala will celebrate with heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, a live auction, live music from Maggie Burt and more.

Tickets are $100 each or $175 for two.

The event will be at the Cerulean Gallery in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Call (806) 358-8177 to order tickets and RSVP.

