Amarillo Ronald McDonald House to celebrate 35th birthday with gala

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo is celebrating its 35th birthday with their Red Tie Chair Affair & Gala on October 13.
The event will auction off donated children’s chairs decorated by 35 local artists and 5 young child artists.
The gala will celebrate with heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, a live auction, live music from Maggie Burt and more.
Tickets are $100 each or $175 for two.
The event will be at the Cerulean Gallery in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, starting at 7:00 p.m.
Call (806) 358-8177 to order tickets and RSVP.
