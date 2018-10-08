AFD Station 6 invites community to ‘Wet Down’ and ‘Push In’ ceremony for new truck

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new fire truck at Station 6 received a grand welcome with a ‘Wet Down’ and ‘Push In’ ceremony involving both firefighters and those they protect.
The ceremony is a 100-year-old tradition in the American Fire Service, but the first of it’s kind here in Amarillo.
“The fire department receiving a new apparatus is a big thing,” said Cpt. Lance Vinson. “They’re paid for by the people, the taxpayers of Amarillo actually own this truck.”
The department’s grass unit washed down the engine while community members all pitched in to dry it off.
Then after coming together to bless the new truck and the firefighters who will be using it, everyone took part in the ‘Push In’--- that is pushing the truck into it’s new home.
The truck will be replacing an older engine that will be put on reserve for the time being.
“We appreciate having good equipment to do our jobs and good equipment makes us safer and that’s a big thing for us,” said Vinson.
AFD Community Liason, Jeff Justus, said a ‘Wet Down’ and ‘Push In’ is usually an in-house tradition at fire stations, but they chose to invite the community as a way to thank them for their support.
“We want to involve the community in more and more things that we do outside of our first response,” he said. “And we just really appreciate everything that they do to support us. They buy our equipment, they fund our programs and our gear and we want them to be a part of this just as much as we are. It’s their truck.”
“Anytime we get a brand new fire truck, we’re all like little kids,” said Justus. “We get excited, we want to see it, touch all the buttons. So this is a nice way to do this and involve the kids, the adults and the community. It just feels like there’s a closer bond between us and the community when we do things like this.”
Cpt. Vinson said the new fire engine will officially be in use by the middle of next week.
