Two woman dead, another taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after morning accident

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Sunday morning around at 2:12 a.m., Amarillo police responded to a single car accident in the 2100 block of I-27.
An Infinity had been traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, left the roadway, struck a guard rail, and then spun into a tree.
The Infinity was driven by Saul Martinez, 25.
Two passengers in the vehicle, Diana Munoz, 23 and Michaela Ortiz, 26, died on scene as a result of injuries received in the crash.
A third passenger, a 23 year old female, was taken to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries.
Martinez was taken to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
He was later booked into the Potter County Detention Center on two counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter and one count of Intoxicated Assault.
Speed, Alcohol, and no seat belts were contributing factors in this crash.
The accident is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
