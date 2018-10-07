Tracking Severe Storms

It’s been a hectic day with severe thunderstorms and even a few tornadoes across the SW Panhandle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 12am. Main threats will be large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. The upper level low decided to slow down which shifted the focus from widespread heavy rain and flooding to severe weather. The cold front is still on track to arrive late tonight and into Monday morning. This will be our best chance of heavy rain however things are quite uncertain as the low continues to slow down.