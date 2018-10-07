AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Women across the area came together to learn more about health and lifestyle today.
NewsChannel 10 and Telemundo partnered with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for the 9th Annual Women’s Health Fair and Lifestyle Expo.
Participants were able to browse different vendors as well as listen to local doctors and other specialists speak on a variety of different topics- ranging from how to identify breast cancer to the importance of getting yearly screenings.
