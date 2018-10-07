Police seek arson suspect in El Mejor restaurant fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Top of Texas Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help solving an arson case.
On Monday, the Pampa Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the former El Mejor restaurant.
The fire caused extensive damage, and investigators say it appears to have been started intentionally.
If you have any information on this crime, call Top of Texas Crime Stoppers at 669-2222.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for an award of up to 1,000 dollars.
