Hutchinson County hosts first ever safety fair

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - More than 50 vendors from across the Panhandle showed the community how they play a role in keeping the public safe.
They also took the time help people learn how they can practice good safety and preparedness everyday.
From life-saving to disaster-planning, the safety fair gave those who attended a look at how area agencies work to protect others.
Public Information Officer of Hutchinson County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee, Brandon Strope, said they worked to bring together a wide variety of vendors.
“We’ve got private industry, government, city, state, local, county. We’ve got TXDot, we have various simulators,”he said. “We’re doing vehicle extrication demos, a motorcycle demonstration course with our local police departments. So there’s a lot of stuff that we were able to bring together.”
The LEPC invited numerous vendors specializing in different forms of safety and preparedness.
They helped people learn different ways to protect themselves in emergency situations.
“That’s great if people get online and educate, but it’s so much easier to come talk to people that specialize in a certain area,” said Strope. "Whether it’s car seat safety, whether it’s disaster preparedness. Whatever the vendor may be, to find out what that person can teach you one-on-one and visit with and really get to know all the resources we have here in the Panhandle available.
Emergency Preparedness Sr. Associate at Pantex in Amarillo, William Easley-McPherson, said the fair also provided ways for agencies that work behind the scenes to meet with the community and let them know who to contact in different situations.
“This gives us a good way to meet our fellow responders and meet people in the community and to interact with other volunteer agencies around the Panhandle, let them know what kind of services and assistance we can provide,” he said.
Strope said everyday safety practices are just as important as major ones and the LEPC will continue to expand their reach as the fair grows each year.
“You plan for things like those major events, but also, how do you plan for everyday life?,” he said. “Our mission again is to educate as many people as possible in everyday safety and major event safety. So having everybody together here where we can visit and share that goal and mission is very helpful.”
The LEPC said they plan to host even more vendors at the event next year.
