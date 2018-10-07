Girl, 4, electrocuted by dryer while trying to save stuck puppy

RAVIA, OK (KXII) - A 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma died after she was electrocuted and couldn’t be revived in what officials say was a tragic accident.
A release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said 4-year-old Lily Minyard went behind a dryer at her Ravia, OK, home Wednesday morning to get a puppy that was stuck.
Lily was electrocuted when she came into contact with a bare spot on the electrical wire leading to the dryer, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office said the 4-year-old’s mother took her to the nearby Ravia Town Hall to get help. Despite the efforts of first responders, she couldn’t be revived.
Lily was taken to the hospital, but the little girl didn’t survive.
“That’s going to be hard, to not see that smile – that big, beautiful smile and those big, beautiful eyes of hers that lit up every time she would laugh,” said Gina Philipps, who taught Lily at Milburn Public School. "It was kind of hard not to love her. She always wanted hugs.”
Philipps said Lily loved coloring and having her nails painted.
The sheriff’s office said the 4-year-old’s death is under investigation by the state medical examiner’s office, but all evidence points toward it being a tragic accident.
Copyright 2018 KXII via CNN. All rights reserved.