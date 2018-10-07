Amarillo community raising funds for Pantex crew injured in Oklahoma crash

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is raising funds for a crew from Pantex who were injured in a crash in Oklahoma.
On Friday, the wreck happened in Okemah on I-40 near a construction zone, involving a truck and the van the OST Team 3 was in.
Troopers say the 5 people in the van were heading home to Amarillo, from a training class at Camp Gruber.
One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other 4 are in critical condition at hospitals in Tulsa and Oklahoma.
To donate please go to the OST Team 3 Support Fund GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.