Amarillo community raising funds for Pantex crew injured in Oklahoma crash
October 7, 2018 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 5:09 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is raising funds for a crew from Pantex who were injured in a crash in Oklahoma.

On Friday, the wreck happened in Okemah on I-40 near a construction zone, involving a truck and the van the OST Team 3 was in.

Troopers say the 5 people in the van were heading home to Amarillo, from a training class at Camp Gruber.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other 4 are in critical condition at hospitals in Tulsa and Oklahoma.

To donate please go to the OST Team 3 Support Fund GoFundMe page.

