1 woman dead after accident on S. Georgia
October 6, 2018 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 5:43 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle this morning.

Just before 7 a.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Georgia street on the wreck.

A 52 year old woman was crossing Georgia street westbound when police say she walked in front of a Suburban traveling southbound.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered and the incident remains under investigation.

