1 woman dead after accident on S. Georgia

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle this morning.
Just before 7 a.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Georgia street on the wreck.
A 52 year old woman was crossing Georgia street westbound when police say she walked in front of a Suburban traveling southbound.
She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
An autopsy has been ordered and the incident remains under investigation.
