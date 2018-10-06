Robert Chapmon named Chief of Police in Fritch

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Fritch has a new police chief.
The Fritch City Manager, Drew Brassfield said their decision to select Robert Chapmon as Fritch’s next chief was one they did not take lightly.
Moving forward, Chapmon hopes to make some changes and improvements to the department.
The City of Fritch recently rolled out a new mission, vision and value statement, with qualities like customer service, excellence, leadership and integrity listed as its top priorities... qualities the city believes are found in Robert Chapmon.
“The city is in very good hands,” said Brassfield. “His vision fits well with my vision and the council’s vision for the city.”
“From day one, I started in and tried to bring in a level of professionalism that I can’t say wasn’t here, but it could definitely use some brushing,” said Chapmon.
He has worked all over the state of Texas, earning three life-saving awards. He said he moved back to the Panhandle to be closer to family.
“The Panhandle is just where I kind of feel at home,” said Chapmon. “I came back to the Panhandle, started here as a regular patrol officer and worked my way through the ranks.”
After working at the Fritch Police Department for just over a year, one of the things on his to-do list is bring their equipment up to par.
“In-car cameras, we’re trying to do different stuff with the brands and different styles of cameras, the reporting systems,” he said. “We’re definitely just trying to bring it all up to the 21st Century.”
However, his main goal is building a relationship with the community.
“Community-policing for me is a big factor,” said Chapmon. “If you don’t have the support of your community, then you’re probably not going to be very successful at policing. With me living here, it’s given me an insight some other chiefs might not have had.”
He said they plan to be more present in the Fritch community as well as identify what needs improvement. Which is one of the reasons he was chosen for the job.
“We certainly want to see the police department be very proactive, not only against stopping criminals, but with building a relationship with the citizens,” said Brassfield. “I have full confidence in Chief Chapmon’s ability to do that.”
As part a of improving their transparency and community-policing, Chapmon said they plan to create a Facebook page to help keep the community informed.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.