Mormon conference begins a day after choir name change

FILE - In this March 31, 2018, file photo, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform during the twice-annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City. The well-known Mormon Tabernacle Choir was renamed Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, to strip out the word Mormon in a move showing the faith's new president is serious about ending shorthand names for the religion that have been used for generations by church members and previously promoted by the church. The gospel singing group will now be called "The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square," The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Rick Bowmer)