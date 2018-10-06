Guiding their own goals: Travis Middle School hosts student-led conferences

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In its biggest conference turnout ever, 355 families came to Travis Middle School for the schools first ever student-led conferences.
Students take the lead, showing their family members a portfolio of the work they’ve done so far while setting goals for the future.
Students and teachers have been training for this day since August.
“It’s true goals, short and long term goals,” said Michelle Southard, 7th grade principal at Travis Middle School. “We taught them how to conduct a conference with their parents. They wrote letters of invitation to their parents to come. It is a lot of work. We have very high standards. We push them as hard as we can and they respond."
Parents in attendance believe the firsthand perspective encourages kids to come out of their shell and shine.
“The whole time he’s so excited, he wanted to show me all the stuff that he’s done throughout the year,” said Leticia Diaz, a parent at the middle school.
“You can learn what they’re doing academically, how they’re progressing and what they need to work on,” said Jesus Gonzalez, a parent at Travis. “So that’s a plus. It gives me the tools of where I need to give him encouragement on where he needs to work at.”
The seventh and eighth grade students put together a portfolio across all subjects to show their strengths and where they can improve.
“My teachers prepared me by telling us what work to put, both good and bad,” said Alma Duron, an eighth grader. " I think he got more interested in my school work. He’s been asking more about it."
The training students went through gives teachers a well-rounded picture of each child as they become leaders of their own learning.
“It took a bit of time and at first we were all kind of like, oh my gosh this is a lot of work,” said Felicia Dauer, a teacher at Travis Middle School. “As soon as these parents started rolling in the door, we were like, oh my goodness this is amazing.”
“Students were saying I really want this in my portfolio,” said Whitney Lane, a teacher at the school. “I had kids coming up to me and saying can you put this in my portfolio. It really gave them ownership of that work and saying I’m going to be showing this to my parents.”
“You’re inviting your parents, we want you to say, mom, dad we want you to come look at our work,” said teacher, Aly Harmon. “How many times do kids say that? So for the students to show that ownership, they are doing more in class for us.”
Travis Middle School says it’ll be having these student-led conferences again in the spring as the school continues to encourage students to reach their goals.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.