‘You leave these women alone!’: Woman filmed coming to aid of Spanish speakers being harassed

RIFLE, CO (KDVR/CNN) - A Colorado woman was hailed as a good Samaritan after she was seen defending a couple of Spanish speakers at a store, where someone caught it all on camera.
Kamira Trent was grocery shopping on Monday when she heard something that stopped her in her tracks. Another woman was telling two Hispanic women to speak English and “be American.”
"I mean I was disgusted. I couldn't believe I was hearing that,” Trent said.
Trent said her instincts kicked in.
“You leave these women alone! Get out! Go!” she can be heard saying in the video. "You harass people. Get out of here now. Do not - I'm calling the cops."
Trent said “nobody should be treated that way ever.”
"They were scared. They didn't know really how to react to it,” she added. “They both tried to walk away from her and she wouldn't let them walk away."
Trent didn’t know someone was recording the confrontation. The video subsequently went viral.
"It is absolutely comforting to see people will stand up for other people,” said Steve Levin of the Anti-Defamation League.
Levin tracks hate crimes with the organization, and commended Trent for taking action.
"We need to make sure people understand Colorado is not a place that stands for hate, but instead we're going to be respecting people,” he said.
Trent said she has no regrets about intervening.
"She was just being a hateful person,” she said.
She said she hopes the video will inspire others to act when they see similar situations.
"Speak up. Don't sit there and let it happen. It's not OK,” she said.
Levin said that if you encounter something like this, focus on separating the target of the harassment from the aggressor.
The woman who was seen verbally accosting the other women, Linda Dwire, was arrested charged with two counts of bias motivated harassment.
She told police she's not racist. She just finds Spanish “offensive.”
