WT’s Center for Learning Disabilities to host ‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University Center for Learning Disabilities will host New York Times best-selling author and Happy Days actor, Henry Winkler on October 9 for a dinner and presentation.
Winkler’s presentation, entitled “A Celebration of Extraordinary Minds”, will shed light on overcoming adversities in traditional education systems.
WTAMU’s CLD was established to address the special education needs of students, parents and teachers.
Organizers of the CLD help bring awareness to learning disabilities and share educational strategies and lectures on disabilities like dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia and ADHD.
Winkler has firsthand experience with educational challenges and has struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia.
WTAMU CLD Chairwoman Puff Niegos said, “We sought out Henry Winkler because he understands what those kids are going through and how they can feel inadequate sometimes. It’s important for kids to see a model success story from someone who has overcome similar obstacles.”
The actor has used his struggle to advocate for children who learn differently.
“No matter how you learn, it has nothing to do with your brilliance," said Winkler.
Among his many accolades, in 2011 he was awarded the Honorary Office of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from the Queen of England in recognition for his service to children with dyslexia and special education needs.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.
All proceeds for the event will benefit WT’s Center for Learning Disabilities.
For more information, contact the CLD at (806) 651-8240.
