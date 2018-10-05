Women’s Health Fair & Lifestyle Expo happening this weekend

Women’s Health Fair & Lifestyle Expo happening this weekend
"Mujeres" Feria De Salud y Estilo de Vida (Source: KEYU)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 5, 2018 at 9:42 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 9:52 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Come join NewsChannel10, Telemundo Amarillo, Mundo FM, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and Atmos Energy for the 2018 Women’s Health Fair & Lifestyle Expo!

Past events have helped identify women with stage 3 breast cancer, diabetes, high cholesterol, abnormal mammograms, hypertension, and depression.

The event is free to the public and will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Women's Health Fair & Lifestyle Expo happening this weekend (Source: KFDA)
Women's Health Fair & Lifestyle Expo happening this weekend (Source: KFDA) (KFDA)

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.