With rights under threat, Brazil's indigenous run for office

In this Sept. 15, 2018 photo, Junior Xukuru, an indigenous candidate running for the lower house of Congress, left, takes part in a ritual dance with fellow indigenous candidates Airy Gaviao, right, who's running for the local legislature in the capital of Brasilia, and Sonia Guajajara, who's running for vice president with the Socialism and Liberty Party, during a campaign rally in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil. Increased political participation may be one of the dividends from policies, including quotas and scholarships, that improved indigenous people's access to universities in the mid-2000s, said Luis Roberto de Paula, a social anthropologist who has studied the issue. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) (AP)