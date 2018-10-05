Water line in Childress repaired, city still under ‘boil water’ notice

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The water line that broke in Childress yesterday has been repaired, but the city is still under a mandatory ‘boil water' notice.
As of Friday, the water line has been repaired and normal water supplies have been restored.
However, the city is still telling citizens to boil their water before use.
The ‘boil water' notice requests that citizens boil their water before washing their hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking and more.
Due to the water leak, Childress ISD issued a statement saying school would be cancelled on Friday. Classes will resume on Tuesday, October 9.
If you have any question, call The City of Childress at (940) 937-3684.
