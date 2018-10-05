Texas DPS recovers nearly 36 pounds of meth in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A Kentucky man is behind bars after Texas DPS troopers discovered drugs hidden in the rear quarter panels of his car.
Around 11:57 A.M. on Oct. 3, a DPS trooper stopped a Mercedes SUV driving on I-40 near Conway.
When the trooper searched the vehicle, bundles of methamphetamine were found hidden under the rear quarter panels, totaling almost 36 pounds.
The driver, Esmervi Carone-Rodriguez, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Carone-Rodriguez was booked into the Carson County Jail.
Texas DPS Special Agents and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration were asked to assist with the case.
