Post prints empty column for Saudi writer missing in Turkey

A security guard closes the entrance to a blocked road leading to the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul insisted Thursday that a missing Saudi contributor to The Washington Post left its building before disappearing, directly contradicting Turkish officials who say they believe the writer is still inside. The comments further deepen the mystery surrounding what happened to Jamal Khashoggi, who had been living in a self-imposed exile in the U.S. while writing columns critical of the kingdom and its policies under upstart Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (Emrah Gurel)