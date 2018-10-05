Perryton woman dead after hit-and-run

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run left a Perryton woman dead Thursday.
Around 9:40 p.m., DPS officials say 56-year-old Ludivina Martin was walking in the road on SL-143 around one mile northeast of Perryton when she was hit by an unknown vehicle.
The vehicle then drove away.
When she was hit, Martin was thrown into the eastbound lane where she was run over by a Dodge pickup truck traveling east.
The driver of the pickup stopped and called 911.
Martin was pronounced dead on the scene.
If you know any information about the car that drove away from the incident, call the Pampa DPS office at (806) 665-7168.
