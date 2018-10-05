Missing teen from Amarillo may be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A child who was reported missing on September 30, 2018 from Amarillo may be in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The teen, Isaiah Buchanan, is 15 years old. He is biracial, black and Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′5″ tall and weighs 110 lbs.
Officials say he may be in need of medical attention.
Anyone with information should contact the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038 or call 911.
