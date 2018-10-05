Milburn-Price Culture Museum in Vega expanding as they continue to grow

VEGA, TX (KFDA) - The Milburn-Price Culture Museum has plans to expand thanks to 260,000 lbs of steel transported back from Spokane, Washington.
“A friend of mine went up there with me and we rented a forklift and we loaded all the steel on eight semi-trucks and shipped it back here to Vega,” said museum director, Greg Conn.
The one-million dollars worth of steel donated from the Federal Surplus now sits on the museum property.
The steel will be used to build a 7,000 square foot expansion, exceeding and replacing one that was built in the 1950′s.
Some of the museum’s larger artifacts don’t fit in the current space and bad insulation makes it difficult to preserve them.
“They were just put up in sections and wasn’t really planned out, they just added a building here and kept it going toward the south,” said Conn. “So we’re going to redo that and have a little more attractive and easier. More flow to the building. Right now, it’s kind of chopped up the way it’s laid out and we’ve been able to use it, but in the winter, it’s cold and in the summer, it’s hot back in some of those buildings.”
“Right now the back part of our museum does not have insulation, we don’t have very much room,” said Karen Conn. “So I think with this new steel that we have it will allow us to display more artifacts that we do have that have been donated to us.”
Conn said volunteers have been a huge help in everything from keeping the museum running to unloading the steel when it arrived.
He hopes this new expansion will help them continue providing a place of culture and history for those in the community.
“It’s neat to see that the community comes together has a place to meet has a place to store Grandmother’s and Grandad’s things because it means a lot to them,” said Conn. “We take pride in taking good care of what’s been put in our possession.”
The museum is currently in need of donations to fund the next steps of the expansion project.
They plan on hosting fundraisers and encourage the community to visit their museum gift shop.
You can also send a tax-free donation to the Milburn-Price Culture Museum Box 377, Vega, Texas 79092.
