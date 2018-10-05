Jerry Hodge reacts to Texas Tech Board of Regents Meeting

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Jerry Hodge, an Amarillo businessman who started a campaign to remove Rick Francis from his position as the Texas Tech Board of Regents chairman has issued a statement about the recent board meeting.
“I am happy that Francis did the right thing by stepping down from the chair position,” said Hodge. “However, I’ll be happier when he publicly states that he will not seek reappointment to the board or steps away all together. After all, 15 years is long enough.”
According to a news release, more than 1,000 emails were sent to the Governor and the regents in favor of the ‘Fire Francis’ campaign.
“This has always been about doing what is best for Texas Tech, and that includes ensuring strong leadership is in place on the Board of Regents,” said Hodge. “After watching the press conference yesterday, I feel confident Chairman Tim Lancaster will be a strong leader and work with his fellow regents to do what is best for Tech. I am proud of all the regents and I tip my hat to them.”
In his statement, Hodge also spoke about Dr. Ted Mitchell being named the sole finalist for the chancellor position.
“Dr. Mitchell has led the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center through a period of tremendous growth, and I’m excited to see where he will take the entire system,” said Hodge. "Margaret and I both have a lot of respect for him. "
According to a news release, the ‘FireFrancis.com’ website and Facebook page will both go dark today. Hodge says he will continue to work to ensure the vet school in Amarillo becomes a reality and hopes those who supported this effort will join him.
