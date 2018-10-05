Hutchinson County LEPC hosting safety fair

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee will host the first ever safety fair at Frank Phillips College this weekend.
From 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, visitors can browse the safety booths of professionals for information and resources.
Topics at the safety fair will include:
- Texting and driving simulators
- Rollover simulator
- DWI simulator
- Anti-bullying
- Poison control
- Winter driving
- Safety equipment
- Domestic violence awareness
- Child advocacy cetner
- Drug and alcohol abuse
- Drug drop off and disposal
- Fire extinguisher training
- Extrication demonstration by the Borger Fire Department
- Health screening assessments
There will also be free hot dogs and bounce houses.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.