Hutchinson County LEPC hosting safety fair

Hutchinson County LEPC hosting safety fair
Hutchinson County LEPC hosting first ever safety fair (Source: Hutchinson County LEPC)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 5, 2018 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:23 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee will host the first ever safety fair at Frank Phillips College this weekend.

From 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, visitors can browse the safety booths of professionals for information and resources.

Topics at the safety fair will include:

  • Texting and driving simulators
  • Rollover simulator
  • DWI simulator
  • Anti-bullying
  • Poison control
  • Winter driving
  • Safety equipment
  • Domestic violence awareness
  • Child advocacy cetner
  • Drug and alcohol abuse
  • Drug drop off and disposal
  • Fire extinguisher training
  • Extrication demonstration by the Borger Fire Department
  • Health screening assessments

There will also be free hot dogs and bounce houses.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.