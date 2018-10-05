Friday forecast: warmer with storm chances

Temps return back above normal today, after a cooler morning high temps will be in the 80′s and low 90′s. Skies will start off mostly clear with fog in the north east. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and showers and storms will move in this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain possible. A cold front will bring in much cooler air for Saturday with highs in the 50′s and 60′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms throughout the day. Sunday stays below normal in the 60′s and low 70′s. Storm chances continue Sunday into Monday.