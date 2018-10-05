Family Support Services hosts Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Locals marched the streets of downtown Amarillo this afternoon to bring awareness for domestic violence.
Family Support Services organized their Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, where participants met at the Family Support Services parking lot and marched to the Potter courthouse.
Once marchers arrived at the courthouse, speakers talked about bringing more awareness for domestic violence to Amarillo.
Survivors also spoke and gave hope to others, as well as insight in regards to domestic violence victims.
“I wasn’t just another number to them. I wasn’t just another statistic to them. I was a person. That there was nothing I could have done to prevent this or stop this from happening,” said Yvonne, who is a domestic violence survivor. “I’m not gonna say I’m healed cause I don’t think I’ll ever be healed. But I’m better.”
Family Support Services said the Potter and Randall county Domestic Violence Coalition is creating ways to eliminate domestic violence, enhance victim safety and increase offender accountability.
Since 2016, the Domestic Violence Coalition has created several initiatives and policies that lead to eliminating domestic violence and protecting victims and their families.
If you or anyone you know is going through domestic violence in the Amarillo area, you can call the 24/7 Family Support Services Crisis Hotline at (806) 374-5433.
There is also a national number available at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or (800) 787-3224 (TTY).
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.