Duncan responds to Francis’ resignation, signals support for Mitchell as chancellor

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech University Chancellor Robert Duncan issued a statement about the resignation of TTU Board of Regents Chairman Rick Francis on Thursday, calling it “a unique opportunity to heal and move forward.”
Duncan also declared his support for Tedd Mitchell, named the sole finalist to replace him as chancellor at a meeting earlier in the day.
Duncan also talked about the "critical need" for a veterinary school in Amarillo, and said "We should continue to advocate for that to become a reality."
Here’s the full text of his statement:
Rick Francis' departure as chairman of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents presents Tech with a unique opportunity to heal and move forward with renewed vigor. Terri and I are grateful for the outpouring of support we have received since leaving the Chancellor post. We want to congratulate the Board and Dr. Tedd Mitchell for his appointment as the sole finalist for Chancellor. Tedd and Janet are great friends and the right choice for moving forward.
And, the critical need for a veterinary school in Amarillo has been well-documented. We should continue to advocate for that to become a reality. There is great passion in our region and in the industry for this vision and I look forward to the day we achieve the goal.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.