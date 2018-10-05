Crew recount terror of tsunami that dumped ferry in village

In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, photo, crew members look out of the window from the bridge of Sabuk Nusantara 39 which was swept ashore by the tsunami in Wani village on the outskirt of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Indonesia. A week after the magnitude 7.5 quake and tsunami hit central Sulawesi, the crew of the ferry remain on board, waiting for an assessment team to arrive and decide if the ship, its propeller jutting out over the waterfront, could be put back to sea. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) (AP)