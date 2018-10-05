1 arrested after traffic stop, marijuana seize in Carson County

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public safety have arrested a man in Carson County after a trooper stopped his vehicle and found 110 pounds of marijuana.
On Thursday afternoon, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped 43-year-old Can Ly for a traffic violation near Groom.
After stopping Ly, DPS said the trooper found multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the back seat and the trunk.
The drugs were allegedly being taken from Sacramento, California to Mobile, Alabama.
Ly was charged with felony possession of marijuana and taken to Carson County Jail.
