Amarillo VA improves to 4 Star rating

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System is now a four star facility.
The whole rating system by the Department of Veteran Affairs aims to help all VA’s ultimately identify what they are doing right and what they need to improve on.
The end goal: ensuring the men and women who served our country receive the best possible experience.
It’s an ongoing goal of the Amarillo VA to provide pristine service to our nation’s heroes. The Star ratings help them do just that.
“We have people working literally in every single department on a quality improvement project at all times,” said Erica Perry, RN quality consultant at the Amarillo VA.
“We benchmark ourselves against the entire VA system [meaning] every facility in the nation and the private sector as well,” said Perry.
They are rated on a variety of metrics, ranging from their clinical performance, to staff and patient reviews. But at the end of the day, it’s all about the veterans.
“We are trying to improve our veteran experience here,” said Perry. “So we know we do really well clinically but our survey scores don’t always indicate that the veterans have the best experience when they come here. So we’ve been doing little customer service classes, and things to try to improve our engagement with the veteran.”
There continue to be various projects in the works to expand the Amarillo VA to improve that veteran experience.
“We’ve gotten our parking lots completely repaved, we are expanding our primary care facilities and we have a brand new primary care building so we are able to see more veterans with more space,” said Perry.
“Refurbished impatient services where we’re allowing our patients to have a room all to themselves,” said Joel Mease, public affairs officer at the Amarillo VA. “Down in Lubbock, we’re having a new clinic which will be based on Texas Tech... that will more than double the size of the current clinic in Lubbock.”
They will soon begin construction on a new prosthetics and rehab wing as well.
With a five star rating on their mind, the Amarillo VA hopes to constantly improving to provide quality care in the Panhandle.
The VA’s Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning (SAIL) report also shows that 66 percent of VA medical centers have improved overall in the third quarter, with the largest gains seen in mortality, length of stay and avoidable adverse events.
