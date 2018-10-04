Yamaha recalls golf carts, personal transportation vehicles

WASHINGTON, DC (KFDA) - Owners of Yamaha golf cars should take a close look at their model number.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that the manufacturer was recalling certain models of golf cart and personal transportation vehicle due to problems with the accelerator pedal.
A spring in the pedal can break, leading to a possible crash hazard.
A full list of affected models can be found at the CPSC website.
417 reports of failures have been received by the CPSC, although no injuries were reported.
Those affected should stop using their cart immediately and contact Yamaha for a free repair at any Yamaha dealer.
